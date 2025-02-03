Zinc Flyte Three Wheeled Folding Scooter - Ruby Pink
£99.99
£99.99/each
Sold and sent by Hy-Pro International Ltd
Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
- Marketplace orders over £50*
- Delivery SaverAnytime plan customers
Zinc & Flyte, the pioneers in innovative scooter design since 2006, have once again outdone themselves. This collaboration has brought out a three wheel scooter that stands as a benchmark of excellence for scooters. Crafted with premium materials and subjected to rigorous testing in Zinc's laboratories, this scooter for kids promises quality and a legacy of fun and safety.
This commuter scooter is packed with features that are designed keeping in mind the little riders. The extra-wide deck provides ample space for your child to stand comfortably, fostering confidence as they ride. The specially designed wheels offer stability and a smooth gliding experience, making each ride a delightful adventure. Moreover, the adjustable T-bar means that the small scooter grows with your child, promising years of fun and exploration.
Key features:
-Extra-large brake area for enhanced safety
-Adjustable T-bar to suit growing children
-Easy-to-use folding system for convenience
-High-quality PU cast wheels for a smooth ride
-Stylish design with comfortable silicone hand grips
To ensure the kids kick scooter remains in optimal condition, it is recommended to store it in a dry place when not in use. Regular checks on the wheels and brakes will ensure safety and longevity. Remember, a well-maintained kick roll scooter promises endless fun and adventures for your little one. Let's gear up for a joyous ride filled with laughter and new discoveries!
|Type
|Child Scooter
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
- FREE when you spend over £50 on eligible Marketplace products
- Included for Delivery Saver Anytime plan customers
- £3 for orders under £50
£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.
Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner.Our returns policy
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a review