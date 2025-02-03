Zinc Cruise Folding Scooter - Red & Black

For those seeking a practical and efficient folding scooter that aligns with a contemporary, sustainable lifestyle, consider the Zinc Cruise two wheel scooter. This commuter scooter not only addresses daily commuting requirements but also represents an eco-conscious alternative to conventional car travel, enhancing your connection to your environment.



Zinc is a brand synonymous with durability and innovative design. This scooter, equipped with an ingenious hinge design, exemplifies these traits. Constructed with a high-grade aluminium frame and polyurethane wheels, the commuter scooter offers a superior balance between longevity and lightweight manoeuvrability, elevating personal transport to new standards of quality.



The kick scooter comes with features engineered to optimise user experience. The adjustable heights accommodate a range of users, including growing children, while the high-quality ABEC 7 bearings ensure a smooth, jolt-free ride. Every component is designed with both comfort and safety in mind, including the inclusion of front and rear mudguards for a cleaner journey across varying terrains.



Key features:



- Three adjustable height settings: 83 cm, 87.5 cm, and 92 cm

- Lightweight design, weighing in at 3.56kg

- High-quality ABEC 7 bearings for smooth travel

- One-click folding mechanism for effortless storage and transport

- Front and rear mudguards for additional safety



When it comes to utility and maintenance, the big wheeled scooter is designed for maximum convenience. It requires no assembly, allowing immediate use upon unfolding, thereby streamlining your travel experience.

Sold by Hy-Pro International Ltd