Zinc Flyte Three Wheeled Folding Scooter - Ocean Blue

Remember the days when the little ones used to zoom around the house with their imaginary scooters, causing a mini "traffic jam" in the living room? Well, those adorable moments can now turn into a reality, but with much less chaos, thanks to our little scooter. Picture the gleaming eyes and bubbling excitement as the kids get their hands on what could be their first vehicle. It's not just a push scooter; it's a ticket to a world filled with adventures right outside your doorstep.



Zinc & Flyte, the pioneers in innovative scooter design since 2006, have once again outdone themselves. This collaboration has brought out a three wheel scooter that stands as a benchmark of excellence for scooters. Crafted with premium materials and subjected to rigorous testing in Zinc's laboratories, this scooter for kids promises quality and a legacy of fun and safety.



This commuter scooter is packed with features that are designed keeping in mind the little riders. The extra-wide deck provides ample space for your child to stand comfortably, fostering confidence as they ride. The specially designed wheels offer stability and a smooth gliding experience, making each ride a delightful adventure. Moreover, the adjustable T-bar means that the small scooter grows with your child, promising years of fun and exploration.



Key features:



-Extra-large brake area for enhanced safety

-Adjustable T-bar to suit growing children

-Easy-to-use folding system for convenience

-High-quality PU cast wheels for a smooth ride

-Stylish design with comfortable silicone hand grips



To ensure the kids kick scooter remains in optimal condition, it is recommended to store it in a dry place when not in use. Regular checks on the wheels and brakes will ensure safety and longevity. Remember, a well-maintained kick roll scooter promises endless fun and adventures for your little one. Let's gear up for a joyous ride filled with laughter and new discoveries!

Sold by Hy-Pro International Ltd