Zinc T-motion Folding Scooter - Black with LED Light Up Wheels

The Zinc three wheeled folding light up T-Motion scooter is ideal for a young child learning to ride. Watch your child have so much fun with the battery free light up wheels! This is the perfect scooter for your child to develop their balance skills with the lean ‘n’ steer controls, as well as two large 120mm front wheels and an 80mm rear wheel. The scooter comes equipped with a robust rear footbrake, designed to bring your child safely to a stop. Your child can continue to have fun and make memories with the scooter as they grow with the 4 adjustable height options of 72, 75.5, 79 and 83cm. Ready to ride is the phrase we wish to use – No assembly required. No fuss.

