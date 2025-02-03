Marketplace.
Zinc Heavy Duty Protection Bake Skateboard Pads - Black

Ideal for ages 5+, the Zinc heavy duty protection pads are perfectly designed to keep your children safe and graze free when riding. The protection pads are designed to keep knees, elbows and wrists out of harm’s way. Equipped with a high-density polyethylene hard shell plastic for extra safety, and a thick 12mm foam inner filling for added comfort whilst you are riding. The pads have an inner sleeve and easy-to-use adjustable nylon straps with hassle free hook and loop fastening, giving a comfortable and snug fit.
