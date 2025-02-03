Marketplace.
image 1 of Giles & Posner Mini Popcorn Maker

Giles & Posner Mini Popcorn Maker

No ratings yet

Write a review

£24.99

£24.99/each

Sold and sent by Ultimate Products

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Giles & Posner Mini Popcorn Maker
The Giles & Posner Mini Stir Popcorn Maker is a must-have for popcorn enthusiasts. With its motorised stir function, this compact machine makes delicious and healthy popcorn snacks in minutes. The non-stick coating ensures effortless cleaning while the 2-in-1 lid doubles as a serving bowl for convenience and ensures mess-free use every time. Its mini size and vibrant pink colour make it a perfect addition to children’s parties and family fun, and the simple on/off switch makes it incredibly easy to use.
Sold by Ultimate Products (Ultimate Products Trading UK Limited)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here