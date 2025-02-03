Giles & Posner Mini Popcorn Maker

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Giles & Posner Mini Stir Popcorn Maker is a must-have for popcorn enthusiasts. With its motorised stir function, this compact machine makes delicious and healthy popcorn snacks in minutes. The non-stick coating ensures effortless cleaning while the 2-in-1 lid doubles as a serving bowl for convenience and ensures mess-free use every time. Its mini size and vibrant pink colour make it a perfect addition to children’s parties and family fun, and the simple on/off switch makes it incredibly easy to use.

The Giles & Posner Mini Stir Popcorn Maker is a must-have for popcorn enthusiasts. With its motorised stir function, this compact machine makes delicious and healthy popcorn snacks in minutes. The non-stick coating ensures effortless cleaning while the 2-in-1 lid doubles as a serving bowl for convenience and ensures mess-free use every time. Its mini size and vibrant pink colour make it a perfect addition to children’s parties and family fun, and the simple on/off switch makes it incredibly easy to use.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.