Giles & Posner Crepe Maker

Create perfect crepes effortlessly with the Giles & Posner Crepe Maker. Featuring a 30 cm non-stick coated cooking plate, this appliance ensures even cooking and easy cleaning. The power/ready indicator lights guide your cooking for flawless results every time. Adjust the temperature to achieve your preferred crepe texture, while included tools like a batter spreader and spatula make preparation simple. Ideal for both sweet and savoury creations, this crepe maker transforms any kitchen into a French café in minutes!
