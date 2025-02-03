Giles & Posner Tabletop Raclette Grill

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Add a touch of theatre to your next dinner party with this 6-piece non-stick round raclette grill from Giles and Posner. Ideal for up to six people, you can grill or toast a variety of foods to suit your tastes, including meat, cheese and vegetables. Complete with six raclette pans and wooden spatulas, you can also cook at a lower temperature under the handy grill. Whether entertaining guests, enjoying family weekend or throwing a family gathering, this versatile raclette grill is the way to go.

Add a touch of theatre to your next dinner party with this 6-piece non-stick round raclette grill from Giles and Posner. Ideal for up to six people, you can grill or toast a variety of foods to suit your tastes, including meat, cheese and vegetables. Complete with six raclette pans and wooden spatulas, you can also cook at a lower temperature under the handy grill. Whether entertaining guests, enjoying family weekend or throwing a family gathering, this versatile raclette grill is the way to go.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.