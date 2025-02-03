Marketplace.
image 1 of Giles & Posner Tabletop Raclette Grill

Giles & Posner Tabletop Raclette Grill

No ratings yet

Write a review

£34.99

£34.99/each

Sold and sent by Ultimate Products

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Giles & Posner Tabletop Raclette Grill
Add a touch of theatre to your next dinner party with this 6-piece non-stick round raclette grill from Giles and Posner. Ideal for up to six people, you can grill or toast a variety of foods to suit your tastes, including meat, cheese and vegetables. Complete with six raclette pans and wooden spatulas, you can also cook at a lower temperature under the handy grill. Whether entertaining guests, enjoying family weekend or throwing a family gathering, this versatile raclette grill is the way to go.
Sold by Ultimate Products (Ultimate Products Trading UK Limited)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here