Marketplace.
image 1 of Giles & Posner Popcorn Maker

Giles & Posner Popcorn Maker

No ratings yet

Write a review

£19.99

£19.99/each

Sold and sent by Ultimate Products

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Giles & Posner Popcorn Maker
This fantastic popcorn maker machine is perfect for a quick snack or a bowl of sweet or savoury popcorn to share with friends in front of a movie. Measure just one cup of kernels using the included cup to have delicious warm popcorn in under three minutes. An incredibly fast and efficient way to make popcorn, this popcorn machine is durable and easy to use for a tasty fat free snack. No oil is needed as this popcorn maker uses an aluminium heat chamber to heat the kernels and pop with hot air.
Sold by Ultimate Products (Ultimate Products Trading UK Limited)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here