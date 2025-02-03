FITT Mill - Treadmill and Walking Pad by New Image

The compact, folding treadmill that fits easily into any home! Too wet outside to train for your marathon? Stay in and run at up to 7.5 mph (12kmph) on your compact and foldable FITT Mill. The motorised belt is nice and quiet – even if you aren't – so you won’t disturb the rest of the house. Powerful but quiet: FITT Mill’s powerful motor ensures the belt runs smoothly, even at low speeds. Plus, it’s so quiet you won’t disturb the rest of the family as you exercise, so you can work out as you watch TV! Integrated Digital Progress Tracker: Follow all your fitness progress with the digital display and track your speed, distance and time throughout your workout. Built-in Bluetooth speaker: Simply connect to your phone or tablet and listen to your favourite music, podcast or audiobook. Stable and secure: Hold on to the stability bar to feel fully supported throughout your workout. Sleek, compact and space-saving design: Unlike traditional, bulky treadmills, FITT Mill’s small footprint fits easily into any home measuring just 135cm x 68.8cm x 12cm. Lightweight and portable: Easily move FITT Mill from room to room without breaking a sweat thanks to the built-in transport wheels. Auto-stop safety system: Features magnetic safety cut-off key that forces FITT Mill to stop instantly if you stumble or lose your footing to prevent accidents. Arrives almost fully assembled: Just screw on the Phone & Tablet stand and you’re ready to get started! BONUS Phone & Tablet Holder: Keep yourself entertained with your favourite shows, movies or videos as you workout. Spring-loaded stand keeps your device safe and secure as you exercise. FREE New Image Fitness app: Download the FREE New Image Fitness app to access exclusive FITT Mill workouts, specially created for FITT Mill by leading personal trainers, including Team GB triathlete Steve Bannister. You can also track your fitness progress and follow a whole library of equipment free workouts to complement your overall fitness routine.

Walk and run for a healthier you: Cardiovascular exercise helps boost your heart health, burn calories and fat, strengthen bones and muscles, improve joint health, enhance circulation and even release stress! Remote-controlled speed settings: Set the speed from 0-12 kmph (0-7.5mph) using the remote to walk, jog or run towards your fitness goals! Built for everybody: Whatever your fitness goals, there’s a speed setting to suit your needs. From a gentle stroll all the way to a run, it’s perfect for virtually anyone. (Max user weight 120kg)

Sold by High Street TV (Nutribullet) (High Street TV (Group) Ltd)