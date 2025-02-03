OHS Coverless Reversible Geo Soft Teddy 10.5 Tog Duvet And Pillowcase Bedding Set, Double - Blush Pink

Introducing the OHS Teddy Geo Coverless 10.5 Tog Duvet Set, designed for effortless comfort and style. Featuring a plush teddy fabric with a modern geometric pattern, this coverless duvet set eliminates the need for a separate duvet cover, making bed-making and maintenance a breeze. The 10.5 tog rating offers cosy warmth for year-round comfort, while the soft texture ensures a luxurious sleep experience. Ideal for those seeking both convenience and contemporary design, this duvet set provides a perfect blend of practicality and elegance.

Perfect to use in all seasons Reversible design Ideal for travelling/camping

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)