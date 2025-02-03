OHS Football Print Soft Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Bedding Set, Single - Grey

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

The OHS Football Fleece Duvet Set is an ideal choice for football enthusiasts who want to bring their love for the game into their bedroom decor. This duvet set features a repeating football motif set against a sleek grey background, making it stylish and sporty. Scattered across the design are rallying football words like "GOAL" and "SCORE" adding an extra touch of excitement. Made from soft and cosy fleece material, this duvet set is perfect for staying warm and comfortable, especially during colder nights. It's not just functional but also a great way to showcase your passion for football, making it a fantastic addition to any football fan's room.

