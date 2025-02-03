Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Gingham Check Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Bedding Set, Super King - Grey

OHS Gingham Check Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Bedding Set, Super King - Grey

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.99

£14.99/each

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

OHS Gingham Check Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Bedding Set, Super King - Grey
Introducing the OHS Gingham Check Reversible Duvet Cover Set, a charming and timeless addition to your bedroom decor. This set features bold block gingham checks, offering a fresh and classic look that adds a touch of rustic elegance to any space. Crafted from soft, high-quality fabric, it provides both comfort and durability, ensuring a cosy night's sleep. Perfect for those who appreciate traditional patterns with a modern twist, this Duvet Cover Set brings a warm and inviting feel to your bedroom.
Gingham check printReversible designEasy fastening with popper closure
Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here