OHS Marble Print Duvet Quilt Cover Bedding Set, King - Navy Blue

This duvet set features a captivating marble print, adding a touch of elegance and luxury to your bedroom. Crafted with soft-touch microfibre polyester, this stylish set ensures a cosy and inviting feel, while the mesmerising marble pattern creates a chic focal point in any room. Elevate your bedroom decor with the OHS Marble Print Duvet Set, where opulence meets contemporary design.

Designed to modernise your bedroom decors Reversible design Durable and long-lasting

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)