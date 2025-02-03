OHS Kids Gaming Print Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Bedding Set, Single - Pink

Introducing the OHS Gaming Print Reversible Duvet Cover Set, a perfect choice for young gamers. One side features dynamic gaming motifs, including consoles and controllers, while the reverse showcases a stylish repeating pattern for a versatile look. Crafted from soft fabric, this duvet cover set offers comfort and durability. Ideal for adding a playful touch to your child's room, this Duvet Cover Set combines fun design with practical functionality for a game-worthy bedroom makeover.

Perfect for your child's bedroom Reversible design Easy fastening with popper closure

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)