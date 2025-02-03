OHS Kids Graphic Hearts Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Bedding Set, Single - Pink

Introducing the Graphic Hearts Reversible Duvet Cover Set, a vibrant and playful choice for any bedroom. This eye-catching set features bold neon hearts on a rich deep pink background, creating a dynamic and fun atmosphere. The reversible design offers versatility with two distinct looks in one, allowing you to effortlessly switch up your decor. Crafted from soft, high-quality fabric, it provides both style and comfort for a cosy night's sleep.

Perfect for your child's bedroom Reversible design Easy fastening with popper closure

