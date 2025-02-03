Mikasa Summer Set of 4 Recycled Plastic 16cm Bowls

Get ready for entertaining parties outdoors and spruce up your dining tableware with this set of bright and colourful bowls from the Mikasa Summer collection. Forget single-use disposable plates which will end up in landfill and invest in a more environmentally friendly alternative that you’ll reuse again and again.

The bowls also have the advantage of being extremely lightweight and shatter-proof, which is ideal for those summer barbecues, camping trips and picnics on the beach.

Serve sweets and crisps to entertain your guests with a cheerful display, featuring four different colours, including terracotta, green, grey and warm grey.

Discover the full Mikasa Summer collection and collect your favourite outdoor set. Mix with other matching tumblers, plates, bowls and pitcher, to make the best of outdoors life.