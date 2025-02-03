Marketplace.
image 1 of Colourworks Brights Purple 10 in 1 Multi-Function Edgekeeper Scissors

Colourworks Brights Purple 10 in 1 Multi-Function Edgekeeper Scissors

No ratings yet

Write a review

£15.99

£15.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Colourworks Brights Purple 10 in 1 Multi-Function Edgekeeper Scissors
Imagine a world where you never have to scrabble around in drawers to find the tool you need... This ingenious tool crams ten extra features into a pair of heavy-duty kitchen scissors, so you can free yourself from the frustration of “where did I put that?”. There’s a zester, a herb stripper, and two bottle openers, as well as a pair of reliably excellent stainless steel scissor blades. Best of all, their sheath features patented Edgekeeper technology. Run the blades over the built-in sharpener, and it will keep them beautifully sharp, for precise, smooth cutting performance.
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here