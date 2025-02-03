5pc Non-Stick Roasting and Baking Tray Set

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Want to upgrade your bakeware? Know someone with a new kitchen and an urge to cook? This 4pc non-stick bakeware bundle includes everything you need to start working that stove. There's a medium baking tray (30 x 20cm), a large baking tray (35 x 25cm) and a deep roasting tin (33 x 26cm). You also get a 33.5cm round tray, which has perforations to help cook satisfyingly crisp pizza bases. All are made of robust carbon steel and have a sturdy non-stick coating that's BPA, PFOA and PTFE-free. Dishwasher-safe and oven-safe to 220°C.

•Made of carbon steel for even heat distribution, with rolled edges to prevent warping.

•Bakeware set includes a large oven tray, small oven tray, roasting pan and pizza crisper. •Made of carbon steel for even heat distribution, with rolled edges to prevent warping. •BPA-free non-stick coating ensures easy food release and a quick clean-up. •Dishwasher-safe and oven-safe to 220°C for daily versatility. •Comes in an attractive KitchenCraft box with a 10-year guarantee.

