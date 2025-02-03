Mikasa Chalk Porcelain Ramekins, Set of 4, 9.5cm, White

Celebrating the beauty in simplicity, the Mikasa Chalk Porcelain Ramekin Set is perfect for everyday use with its clean and contemporary aesthetic.

Crafted from durable, high-quality porcelain, these ceramic ramekins are traditionally detailed with ridged sides, so are ideal for souffles or individual gratins. They are also oven safe up to 250°C and cleaning is easy as they are dishwasher safe too. The set is covered by a 10-year guarantee.

The Chalk collection from Mikasa is lauded for its versatility, discover the entire range for coordinating dinner plates, pasta bowls, serving platters and more.