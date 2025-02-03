Marketplace.
image 1 of Mikasa Chalk Porcelain Ramekins, Set of 4, 9.5cm, White

Mikasa Chalk Porcelain Ramekins, Set of 4, 9.5cm, White

No ratings yet

Write a review

£17.99

£17.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Mikasa Chalk Porcelain Ramekins, Set of 4, 9.5cm, White
Celebrating the beauty in simplicity, the Mikasa Chalk Porcelain Ramekin Set is perfect for everyday use with its clean and contemporary aesthetic.Crafted from durable, high-quality porcelain, these ceramic ramekins are traditionally detailed with ridged sides, so are ideal for souffles or individual gratins. They are also oven safe up to 250°C and cleaning is easy as they are dishwasher safe too. The set is covered by a 10-year guarantee.The Chalk collection from Mikasa is lauded for its versatility, discover the entire range for coordinating dinner plates, pasta bowls, serving platters and more.
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here