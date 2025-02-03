Vintage-Style Grey Laundry Powder Tin

•This grey detergent holder will add vintage charm to your kitchen or utility room. •So much nicer than ugly supermarket boxes – and great for detergent from scoop shops. •Has sturdy handles and a tight-fitting lid to keep powders and pods dry. •Store up to 3kg of powder – enough for about 60 washes. •This robust steel detergent canister comes with a 12-month guarantee. Beauty belongs everywhere – including the laundry room. Give yours a vintage revamp with this metal washing powder tin from Living Nostalgia. With its grey powder coating and sturdy side handles, it's practical and beautiful in equal measure. Give it pride of place in a cupboard or on a shelf and you'll have a happy home for your detergent powder or pods. The tight-fitting lid helps keep things clean and dry, while the generous capacity (3kg) will keep you going for many washes to come. Makes a great gift for anyone who appreciates classic style. Hand-wash only. Dimensions: 19 x 16 x 27cm

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)