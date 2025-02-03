KitchenCraft World of Flavours Granite Mortar and Pestle

Unlock the flavour in your ingredients with this Mexican grinder – essential for authentic salsa! Fresh herbs and spices are vital to many classic Mexican dishes. So, whether it's spicy fish fajitas or braised beef chilli on the menu, prepare your fresh seasonings and marinades in authentic Mexican style with KitchenCraft’s World of Flavours pestle and mortar! In Mexico, ingredients are traditionally ground into fine powders and smooth pastes with a molcajete and temolote – the Mexican version of the pestle and mortar. KitchenCraft's take on this tried-and-tested design adds long-lasting granite to the mix. This gives it a heavyweight feel and ensures it'll last for years. Other than that, it’s just like the molcajetes they use in Mexico City, right down to its footed design, which helps keep it stable, and the palm-sized pestle that makes grinding so easy and comfortable, you’ll wonder why anyone would choose the garden-variety version. (Bonus points: It looks great too, so you can keep it on display to give your kitchen a bit of Mexican a la mode.)

