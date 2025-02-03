Tea for One Set with Stacking Teapot and Cup

•Includes a teapot, tea cup and saucer, which all stack to form a neat display piece. •Just right for one person, so you can treat yourself to a proper cup of tea whenever you like. •Thick bands and real gold rims give it a look of timeless Art Deco elegance. •Made of dishwasher-safe fine china for a crisp, white look and easy cleaning. •Comes securely packed in a Mikasa gift box, complete with a 2-year guarantee. Created in Mikasa's UK studio, the Luxe Deco range is inspired by the timelessly elegant Art Deco designs of the 1920s. Why not start your collection with this beautiful tea for one set? It includes a 500ml teapot, a 250ml tea cup and a matching saucer – all you need for a relaxed solo sipping session. All pieces feature real gold rims for a luxurious touch, while the teapot and cup also showcase thick, dramatic black bands. Treat yourself to a little well-deserved 'me time' – then stack them up to create a neat tower that looks great on display. Made of strong, dishwasher-safe fine china. Comes gift-boxed and ready to delight a fashionable friend.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)