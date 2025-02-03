Snow 'N' Go Unisex Shoe Grips Black

The Snow 'N' Go Snow Shoe Grips are extremely easy to slip on and off and keep at home, work, or in the car for that surprise snowfall. The grips are straightforward to wear and clean after use, suitable for most types of shoes: work shoes, trainers, hiking boots, double boots and best of all… they are environmentally friendly! Lightweight rubber construction with tough metal spikes ensures that you can move safely without worrying about slipping or falling on ice/snow due to the grips providing excellent traction. Tough and wear-resistant rubber and metal material. Suitable for camping, hiking, walking and outdoor sports, reduces the risk of falls and injuries, and is durable, comfortable and safe to wear.

EASY & CONVIENIENT - The Snow 'N' Go Deluxe Snow Shoe Grips are extremely easy to slip on and off, keep at home, at work or in the car for use in that surprise snowfall. Contains 1x single snow shoe grip SUITABLE FOR MOST SHOES - The grips are straight forward to wear and clean after use, suitable for most types of shoes: work shoes, trainers, hiking boots, double boots and best of all… they are environmentally friendly! SUITABLE FOR VARIOUS ACTIVITIES - Suitable for camping, hiking, walking and outdoor sports, reducing the risk of falls and injuries, durable, comfortable and safe to wear

Sold by Brand Fusion International LTD