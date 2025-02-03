Marketplace.
image 1 of Officially Licensed Minions 150 Piece Double Sided Magic Jigsaw Puzzle

Officially Licensed Minions 150 Piece Double Sided Magic Jigsaw Puzzle

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.99

£8.99/each

Sold and sent by CLICKK Home Store

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Officially Licensed Minions 150 Piece Double Sided Magic Jigsaw Puzzle
Dive into double the fun with the Minions 150 Piece Double-Sided Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle! This unique puzzle offers two exciting designs in one, featuring your favourite Minions characters on both sides. Each side presents a different scene, doubling the challenge and the enjoyment. Perfect for puzzle enthusiasts aged six years and up, this double-sided mystery puzzle is sure to provide hours of entertainment and fun. Whether you're a Minions fan or just love a good puzzle challenge, this is a must-have addition to your collection!
Masks reveal hidden objectsTwo designs in one puzzle, offering double the challengeFeatures beloved Minions characters, an ideal gift for fans
Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)

View all Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here