Officially Licensed Minions 150 Piece Double Sided Magic Jigsaw Puzzle

Dive into double the fun with the Minions 150 Piece Double-Sided Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle! This unique puzzle offers two exciting designs in one, featuring your favourite Minions characters on both sides. Each side presents a different scene, doubling the challenge and the enjoyment. Perfect for puzzle enthusiasts aged six years and up, this double-sided mystery puzzle is sure to provide hours of entertainment and fun. Whether you're a Minions fan or just love a good puzzle challenge, this is a must-have addition to your collection!

Masks reveal hidden objects Two designs in one puzzle, offering double the challenge Features beloved Minions characters, an ideal gift for fans

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)