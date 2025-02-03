CALITEK Sink Caddy Washing Up Organiser with Removable Drip Tray Purple

The CALITEK Sink Caddy Washing Up Organiser is a practical and stylish solution for keeping your kitchen sink area neat and organized. This multi-functional sink caddy is designed to store and organize your washing up essentials like sponges, brushes, dishcloths, and dishwashing liquid. The caddy is easy to maintain simply wipe down with a damp cloth to clean. The removable drip tray can be rinsed out or cleaned with soapy water as needed.

Keep your sink tidy and organised with easy access to all cleaning essentials Smartly designed with durable, robust plastic Has a removable drip tray to prevent mould and mildew

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)