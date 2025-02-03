Marketplace.
image 1 of Boompods Rhythm Mono Portable Speaker Black 5W includes Micro-USB

Boompods Rhythm Mono Portable Speaker Black 5W includes Micro-USB

Introducing the "Rhythm," a high-quality Bluetooth speaker that delivers impressive sound in a compact design. Crafted from ocean-sourced plastic, this speaker is not just environmentally friendly but also stylish and durable. The entire side of the speaker illuminates and syncs with the music's beat, transforming any setting into a vibrant, portable disco. With full waterproofing to IPX7 standards, the Rhythm is perfect for outdoor adventures or poolside parties.A free, optional app allows you to customize the lighting effects with countless configurations and adjust the sound through the EQ settings, giving you complete control over your audio experience. The Rhythm even doubles as a pocket-sized DJ, and with its remote control feature, you can snap the perfect selfie from your phone camera.Key features include LED light effects that create a dynamic party atmosphere, with seven different modes such as disco lights and flashlight. The powerful sound system is enhanced with passive bass, and Bluetooth 5.3 ensures a stable connection. The speaker covers a wide frequency range from 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz, powered by a 2,000 mAh battery that provides up to 5 hours of playtime at 70% volume, with a charging time of just 2.5 hours.The Rhythm comes with a USB-A to micro USB charging cable and boasts a power output of 5 W. Compact and lightweight, it measures 8.5 x 8.5 x 4.5 cm and weighs just 295 g.Available in sleek black, it’s the perfect blend of functionality and style.
The whole side of the speaker lights up and syncs to the beatFully waterproof (IPX7) so can be submerged underwater.Compact and lightweight making it easy to carry
