Marketplace.
image 1 of CALITEK Knife Block Universal Kitchen Knife Holder Rack with Sharpener Grey

CALITEK Knife Block Universal Kitchen Knife Holder Rack with Sharpener Grey

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.99

£12.99/each

Sold and sent by CLICKK Home Store

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

CALITEK Knife Block Universal Kitchen Knife Holder Rack with Sharpener Grey
The knife block with sharpener has a sleek, elegant and functional style; it is the perfect solution to keep your knifes out of draws and on display when cooking. This space saving knife block will keep your kitchen draws tidy and free from clutter.
It features 8 slots and can hold up to 6 knivesAccommodate most standard sets and supports blade lengths of up to 20cmIt also has a handy knife sharper so whenever you need to sharpen a knife
Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)

View all Kitchen Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here