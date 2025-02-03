CALITEK Floor Mop Microfibre Spray with 2 Reusable Pads

Calitek Spray mop is light and easy to use. Simply fill the bottle with tap water, pull the trigger to spray and mop. Its ideal for all types of floor surfaces such as tiles, vinyl, wood or stone. There is no need to carry a bucket around with you. The mop features hanging loop so after you have finished the mop can be hung on the wall or behind the door...anywhere out of the way.

Spray mops with washable pads clean floors faster and easier Suitable for hardwood floors, laminates, wood, ceramic tile. 360 degree swivel mop head easily cleans corners and under furniture with ease

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)