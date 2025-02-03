Marketplace.
image 1 of CALITEK Floor Mop Microfibre Spray with 2 Reusable Pads

CALITEK Floor Mop Microfibre Spray with 2 Reusable Pads

No ratings yet

Write a review

£16.99

£16.99/each

Sold and sent by CLICKK Home Store

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

CALITEK Floor Mop Microfibre Spray with 2 Reusable Pads
Calitek Spray mop is light and easy to use. Simply fill the bottle with tap water, pull the trigger to spray and mop. Its ideal for all types of floor surfaces such as tiles, vinyl, wood or stone. There is no need to carry a bucket around with you. The mop features hanging loop so after you have finished the mop can be hung on the wall or behind the door...anywhere out of the way.
Spray mops with washable pads clean floors faster and easierSuitable for hardwood floors, laminates, wood, ceramic tile.360 degree swivel mop head easily cleans corners and under furniture with ease
Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)

View all Cleaning Equipment

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here