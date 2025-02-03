Marketplace.
image 1 of Lemon Reamer Squeezer Manual Citrus Juicer Tool with Ergonomic Handle Blue

Lemon Reamer Squeezer Manual Citrus Juicer Tool with Ergonomic Handle Blue

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.49

£7.49/each

Sold and sent by CLICKK Home Store

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Lemon Reamer Squeezer Manual Citrus Juicer Tool with Ergonomic Handle Blue
Juicing citrus fruits couldn't be easier with this Calitek Citrus Reamer! It's great for zesty cakes or tangy drinks, and it's a must for pancakes and dessert toppings!
Classic reamer shape for efficient and effective citrus juice extractionErgonomic handle for comfort and ease of useCurved ABS head with angles extracts every drop from halved lemons
Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here