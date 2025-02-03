Groomers Deodorising Puppy & Dog Shampoo 500ml - Powdery & Gentle

Groomers Powdery & Gentle Deodorising Puppy & Dog Shampoo cleans and refreshes your dog's coat with a warm powdery fragrance. • Deodorising & Cleansing - cleansing and deodorising formula to remove dirt and odours. Easy rinse. Leaves the coat soft and clean. • Fresh & Clean - soft, warm powdery fragrance to leave the coat smelling wonderful. • pH Balanced & Conditioning - mild and gentle pH balanced shampoo with conditioners to leave the coat feeling soft. • Sustainable Palm Oil - formulated using sustainable palm oil. Paraben Free & Vegan Friendly - kind and gentle. Suitable for frequent use and all coat types. • Vegan & Cruelty Free - pet wellbeing drives all we do. Formulated by Groomers for pet parents. • Dilution - use neat or dilute one part shampoo to 15 parts water. However you use it, its effective and gentle cleansing leaves the coat looking clean and healthy. • Made in the UK - our dog shampoo is formulated and manufactured in the heart of Berkshire. Recyclable packaging. • Our Range - for best results use with Groomers Powdery & Gentle Fragrance Spray. Also explore our other fragrances.

pH balanced, deodorising and conditioning dog shampoo Vegan friendly, paraben free formulation made using sustainable palm oil Suitable for all coat types and frequent use.

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Soyethyl Morpholinium Ethosulfate, Laureth-2, Glycerol, Sodium Sulfate, Polyquaternium-10, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, CI 17200.

Sold by My Pet Online Ltd