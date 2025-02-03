Groomers Medium Pin Dog Brush

A general purpose dog grooming brush to remove moulted hair and tangles, promoting a beautiful healthy and shiny coat. • Versatile Everyday Grooming - designed to be used on both dry and wet coats to ensure a fast, efficient groom. • Removes Knots and Tangles - quickly removes moulted hair, knots and tangles, and separates the top coat from the undercoat without damaging or dragging the hair, promoting a healthy and shiny coat. • Comfortable Groom - with rounded end pins inlaid in a soft rubber cushion to ensure a smooth and comfortable groom for your pet. • Ergonomic Non-slip Handle - with a soft, non-slip handle for a firm grip so you can use it with complete control and absolute comfort.

Sold by My Pet Online Ltd