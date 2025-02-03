Groomers Dog Nail Clippers - Small

Spring-loaded dog nail clippers with stainless steel blades to ensure a smooth and precise cut in one action. • Strong Stainless Steel Blades - spring-loaded with durable heat-treated stainless steel blades for a precise cut. • Safety Stop - the safety stop helps reduces the likelihood of cutting the nails to short and catching the quick. • Locking Mechanism - complete with a locking system that keep the blades safely closed and prevent accidental damage occurring. • Comfort and Grip - ergonomic handle designed to fit comfortably in the hand and rubberised grips for optimum control. • Suitable for small to medium dogs.

