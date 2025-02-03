Marketplace.
Groomers De-fox It Odour Neutralising Dog Shampoo - 250ml

£9.90

£9.90/each

Groomers de-fox it odour neutralising dog shampoo helps to eliminate fox poo and unpleasant smells from your dog’s skin and coat.• Odour Neutralising – helps to eliminate fox poo and unpleasant smells from the skin and coat leaving it smelling fresh and clean.• Anti-bacterial properties – our spray contains Tea Tree oil know for its anti-bacterial and healing properties.• Gentle and Kind – deep cleansing, deodorising, pH balanced and free from parabens our shampoo is kind to the skin and coat helping to keep it looking healthy and conditioned.• Suitable for Frequent Use and All Coat Types – gentle enough to be used as often as needed.• Best Results – use with our Groomers de-fox it dog spray. For everyday care, try Groomers Coat Care Dog Cleansing Shampoo, Coat Care Detangle Dog Spray and Coat Care Conditioning Fragrance Spray.• Kinder to the Environment – made with sustainable palm oil our shampoo is vegan friendly and cruelty free.• Made in the UK - pet wellbeing drives all we do. Formulated by Groomers for pet parents and manufactured in the heart of Berkshire.
Odour neutralising, eliminates fox poo and unpleasant smells.Contains Tea Tree oil know for its anti-bacterial and healing properties.Deep cleansing and deodorising leaving the coat with a clean fresh fragrance.

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Soyethyl Morpholinium Ethosulfate, Laureth-2, Glycerol, Sodium Sulfate, Polyquaternium-10, Melaleuca Alternifolia Leaf Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene, Linalool, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, CI42090, CI10020.
