Groomers De-fox It Odour Neutralising Dog Shampoo - 250ml

Groomers de-fox it odour neutralising dog shampoo helps to eliminate fox poo and unpleasant smells from your dog’s skin and coat.

• Odour Neutralising – helps to eliminate fox poo and unpleasant smells from the skin and coat leaving it smelling fresh and clean.

• Anti-bacterial properties – our spray contains Tea Tree oil know for its anti-bacterial and healing properties.

• Gentle and Kind – deep cleansing, deodorising, pH balanced and free from parabens our shampoo is kind to the skin and coat helping to keep it looking healthy and conditioned.

• Suitable for Frequent Use and All Coat Types – gentle enough to be used as often as needed.

• Best Results – use with our Groomers de-fox it dog spray. For everyday care, try Groomers Coat Care Dog Cleansing Shampoo, Coat Care Detangle Dog Spray and Coat Care Conditioning Fragrance Spray.

• Kinder to the Environment – made with sustainable palm oil our shampoo is vegan friendly and cruelty free.

• Made in the UK - pet wellbeing drives all we do. Formulated by Groomers for pet parents and manufactured in the heart of Berkshire.