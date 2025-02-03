Bubble Blaster Super Gun

THE PERFECT TOY FOR CHILDREN AND TODDLERS THIS SUMMER: Make the most of the summer sunshine, and create a shower of bubbles with the Bubble Kidz Bubble Gun. With the 10 bubble holes, kids can create hundreds of colourful bubbles every minute.

PERFECT FOR CHILDREN TO ENJOY: The easy to hold handle means that kids will fund the bubble gun easy to hold, and the leak-proof construction means that parents don't have to worry about Bubble Solution dripping around the house, in the plants or on the dog!

SAFE & TESTED FORMULA - All Bubble Kidz Bubble Solution is CE tested and approved and is safe and non-corrosive on skin, meaning that parents can be sure that kids will be safe

SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE: Insert the battery, fill the dipping tray with the Bubble Solution, hold the bubble gun in the air, and start making 100's of bubbles with the push of a button!

BUBBLE KIDZ BUBBLE GUN KIT INCLUDES: 1x Bubble Gun; 150ml Bubble Solution; Dipping Tray. Requires 3x AA Batteries. Suitable for ages 3+