Zvezda 500787408Â â€“Â 1: 144Â AH-64Â Apache US Smart Helicopter

Zvezda 500787408 – 1: 144 AH-64 Apache US Smart Helicopter

Ah “ 64 "Apache U.S. Attack Helicopter 500787408 Zvezda is the largest Russian manufacturers of high quality and Plastic Model Kits. For over 20 years a wide range of vorbildgetreuen construction kits available in the following standards: 1: 35 to 1: 350 centre of gravity is located in the 1: 72 Scale, as well as models of 2nd World War. Top, bottom, Air and Water Vehicles, figures and castles, historically, and trendy, Zvezda has kits for all model makers. Each kit stands out fine detail, lines & washes. Zvezda models pieces can be painted. Glue and paints not included. Warning: Not suitable for children under the age of 14 years of age.

Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.
