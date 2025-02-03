Topmodel Blush Stick Beauty and Me

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Beauty and me: The blush pencils from the Beauty line by TOPModel conjure up a delicate pink or a soft peach shade on the cheeks. With cute kitten (peach colour) or panda motif print (pink) on the outside. 9 g blusher per pencil. One supplied at random.

Beauty and me: The blush pencils from the Beauty line by TOPModel conjure up a delicate pink or a soft peach shade on the cheeks. With cute kitten (peach colour) or panda motif print (pink) on the outside. 9 g blusher per pencil. One supplied at random.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.