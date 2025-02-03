Marketplace.
image 1 of ShamZees Pillow Eating Friends - Candy Corn

ShamZees Pillow Eating Friends - Candy Corn

No ratings yet

Write a review

£23.99

£23.99/each

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

ShamZees Pillow Eating Friends - Candy Corn
Your soft, huggable, Pillow-Eating Friends! Turn your bed pillow into a cute and cuddly friend! Open their mouths and feed them your pillow! Easy opening and Velcro fastening Cuddly companions for both home or on-the-go, ensuring travelling is always fun! Great aid for establishing a good bedtime routine Super soft plush with bright, attractive styling Suitable for standard UK pillows Assortment of 4 styles - Unicorn, Monster, Tiger and Poodle Machine washable.
Suitable For Ages 18 months +
Sold by HOWLEYS LIMITED

View all Soft Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here