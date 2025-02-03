#winning American Style Beer Pong Game

Bringing the excitement and fun from a frat party to your very own house! This all-American Beer Pong set is guaranteed to liven up any party! The box contains everything that you will need to bring the party to the party, fourteen classic American red cups, two ping pong balls and a full set of instructions. It's simple just fill the cups with your favorite drink, set into a triangular formation, take your aim, and shoot. You can play in a team or just one on one, the aim being to get your ball in the opponents cup. If your opponent gets the ball in your cup you have to drink the contents of it. So best to stock up on drinks before you start! A super fun game that is perfect for all kind of parties, and for all ages and abilities.

Sold by HOWLEYS LIMITED