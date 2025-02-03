Dawn of the Dinosaur Floor Puzzle (48 piece)
This impressive 48 piece floor puzzle will captivate curious little imaginations as they watch the jurassic scene unfold right in front of them. Explore the different types of colourful dinosaurs as you put the jigsaw pieces together, including a Tyrannosaurus, Triceratops, Stegosaurus and much more.
There are lots to look at and talk about, which makes completing this dinosaur jigsaw puzzle a fun parent and child activity. It's also great for group play, as little hands can work together to make a puzzle masterpiece.
This wooden puzzle is made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials and coated in child-friendly paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. Suitable for age 2+ years.
Dawn of the Dinosaur floor puzzle product features:
|Type
|Floor puzzle
