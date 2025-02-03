Can you make your way through the building site maze? Our colourful Construction Maze Game features four small magnetic balls that need to make the journey to the other side of the wooden board.

The magnetic balls are surrounded by a wooden frame embellished with a construction site scene. Can you spot all the diggers and builders in this maze puzzle? Little fingers can navigate the maze by moving the balls through it. A great way to develop kids' fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.

This vibrant wooden puzzle comes with a magnetic stick to guide the balls through the maze. Made from high quality, sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood and coated in non-toxic paints and lacquers.

Construction Maze Puzzle product features: