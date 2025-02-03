Marketplace.
image 1 of Construction Maze Puzzle

Construction Maze Puzzle

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.99

£14.99/each

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Construction Maze Puzzle

Can you make your way through the building site maze? Our colourful Construction Maze Game features four small magnetic balls that need to make the journey to the other side of the wooden board.

The magnetic balls are surrounded by a wooden frame embellished with a construction site scene. Can you spot all the diggers and builders in this maze puzzle? Little fingers can navigate the maze by moving the balls through it. A great way to develop kids' fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.

This vibrant wooden puzzle comes with a magnetic stick to guide the balls through the maze. Made from high quality, sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood and coated in non-toxic paints and lacquers.

Construction Maze Puzzle product features:

  • Construction maze puzzle with magnetic balls
  • Develops fine motor skills
  • Made from FSC® Certified wood
  • 3 years +
  • 22.5cm H x 22.5cm W x 12cm D
    • Sold by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

    View all Puzzles

    About Marketplace

    We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

    And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

    No reviews yet

    Help other customers like you

    Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

    Write a review

    Basket

    £0.00 Guide price

    Checkout

    Groceries

    Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

    Grocery basket empty

    Products you add to your basket will appear here