Farmyard Maze Puzzle
It's time for some farmyard fun! Our colourful Farmyard Maze Game features four different coloured small magnetic balls that need to make the journey to the other side of the wooden board.
The magnetic balls are surrounded by a wooden frame embellished with a pretty farmyard site scene. Can you spy the piggies? What about the vegetable patch? Little fingers can navigate the maze by moving the balls through it. A great way to develop youngsters' fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.
This bold wooden puzzle comes with a magnetic stick to guide the balls through the maze. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials and coated in non-toxic paints and lacquers.
Farmyard Maze Puzzle product features:
|Type
|Wooden jigsaw puzzle
