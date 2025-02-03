Marketplace.
image 1 of Farmyard Maze Puzzle

Farmyard Maze Puzzle

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.99

£14.99/each

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Farmyard Maze Puzzle

It's time for some farmyard fun! Our colourful Farmyard Maze Game features four different coloured small magnetic balls that need to make the journey to the other side of the wooden board.

The magnetic balls are surrounded by a wooden frame embellished with a pretty farmyard site scene. Can you spy the piggies? What about the vegetable patch? Little fingers can navigate the maze by moving the balls through it. A great way to develop youngsters' fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.

This bold wooden puzzle comes with a magnetic stick to guide the balls through the maze. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials and coated in non-toxic paints and lacquers.

Farmyard Maze Puzzle product features:

  • Farmyard maze puzzle with magnetic balls
  • Develops fine motor skills
  • 3 years +
  • 22.5cm H x 22.5cm W x 12cm D
    • Sold by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

    View all Puzzles

    About Marketplace

    We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

    And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

    No reviews yet

    Help other customers like you

    Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

    Write a review

    Basket

    £0.00 Guide price

    Checkout

    Groceries

    Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

    Grocery basket empty

    Products you add to your basket will appear here