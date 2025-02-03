Marketplace.
Faithfull FPPSLWM10 10W LED Wall Light 240V - 800 Lm

£16.19

£16.19/each

Sold and sent by Trade-mart

The Faithfull SMD LED Wall Mounted Floodlight has been designed for both commercial and domestic use. It features the latest LED lighting technology, with a single watt LED providing a high lumen light output with the added advantage of a low power consumption and a cool running temperature. LEDs are maintenance free and more resilient to impact damage that can cause conventional halogen tubes to fail if a light is hit or knocked over. Manufactured from die-cast aluminium, the slim style lamp heads have an impact resistant lens and are rated at IP65 for water and dust ingress protection. Mounted on a sturdy wall mounting bracket with a ‘tilt and lock’ facility, which allows the angle of the lamp to be adjusted, directing the light exactly where it is needed to provide a powerful bright light illuminating the darkest corners of your property. For use as an exterior wall mounted lamp controlled from a manually operated switch. Specification: Beam Angle: 120°Colour Range: 6500KLED Lifetime: 50,000 hours LED Type: SMDCable Length: 0.3m (16cm) (1.00mm²)This Faithfull Power Plus SMD LED Wall Mounted Floodlight has the following specification: Voltage: 230/240VLED Power: 10WLumen Output: 800Beam Angle: 120°Colour Range: 6500KLED Lifetime: 50,000 hours LED Type: SMDCable Length: 0.3m (16cm) (1.00mm²)
