Faithfull FPPSLWM10 10W LED Wall Light 240V - 800 Lm

The Faithfull SMD LED Wall Mounted Floodlight has been designed for both commercial and domestic use. It features the latest LED lighting technology, with a single watt LED providing a high lumen light output with the added advantage of a low power consumption and a cool running temperature. LEDs are maintenance free and more resilient to impact damage that can cause conventional halogen tubes to fail if a light is hit or knocked over. Manufactured from die-cast aluminium, the slim style lamp heads have an impact resistant lens and are rated at IP65 for water and dust ingress protection. Mounted on a sturdy wall mounting bracket with a 'tilt and lock' facility, which allows the angle of the lamp to be adjusted, directing the light exactly where it is needed to provide a powerful bright light illuminating the darkest corners of your property. For use as an exterior wall mounted lamp controlled from a manually operated switch. Specification: Voltage: 230/240V, LED Power: 10W, Lumen Output: 800, Beam Angle: 120°, Colour Range: 6500K, LED Lifetime: 50,000 hours, LED Type: SMD, Cable Length: 0.3m (16cm) (1.00mm²)

