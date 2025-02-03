Munch & Crunch Parma Ham Bone - Large

Munch & Crunch parma ham bone in medium and large sizes.

Pack size: 0.47kg

Ingredients

100% Ham Bone

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)