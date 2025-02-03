Munch & Crunch Roast Knuckle Bone 100% Beef Dog Treat 1kg - 4 Packs

Overview The Munch & Crunch Knuckle Bone is a delicious homemade treat that your dog will love to chew! Keeping teeth clean and healthy, your dog can satisfy its natural chewing instincts using the Munch & Crunch Knuckle Bone, which is made from 100% natural ingredients. Key Features and Benefits Home Made Roasted Knuckle Bone Slow Roasted For a Delicious Favour. Made From 100% Natural Ingredients Made With 100% Beef Bone. Great For Chewing How to Use Always supervise when feeding and keep fresh water available. Nutrition & Ingredients Analytical Constituents Crude Protein 29%, Crude Oils and Fat 24%, Crude Ash 30%, Crude Fibre 1%

Pack size: 3.96kg

Ingredients

100% Beef Bone

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)