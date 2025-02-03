Marketplace.
image 1 of Munch & Crunch Bikkies Dog Treats - Gravy Bones 300g

Munch & Crunch Bikkies Dog Treats - Gravy Bones 300g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£4.99

£4.99/each

Sold and sent by Direct 4 Pet

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Munch & Crunch Bikkies Dog Treats - Gravy Bones 300g
Munch & Crunch bikkies, in a variety of flavours and sizes. Enriched with vitamins and minerals. No added artificial flavours.
Pack size: 0.31kg

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat & Animal Derivatives (1.5% Beef Meat), Oils & Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here