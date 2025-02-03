Dechra SPECIFIC™ FOD-HY Allergen Management Plus Dry Cat Food - 400g

Overview SPECIFIC™ Allergen Management Plus is designed to help cats with multiple allergies. Carefully selected ingredients reduce the risk of food allergies whilst skin supporting nutrients help strengthen the skin and so improve barrier protection from external allergens. The symptoms of allergies are then soothed with uniquely high levels of Omega-3 from fish to support the natural anti-inflammatory process. Key Features and Benefits Hydrolysed salmon protein and rice are ingredients less likely to trigger a food reaction. Contains multiple skin supporting nutrients - Omega-3 from fish; GLA from borage oil; Vitamin A, E and B complex and zinc and selenium. Supporting healthy skin to improve barrier protection against environmental allergens. High levels of Omega-3 from fish to help support the natural anti-inflammatory process. Also suitable for kittens with allergies. Nutrition & Ingredients Rice, rice protein, hydrolysed salmon protein, fish oil, minerals, powdered cellulose, pork fat, vitamins and trace elements (including chelated trace elements), protein hydrolysate (below 10,000 dalton), borage oil, psyllium husk, taurine. With natural antioxidants (tocopherols, rosemary extract and vitamin C). Contains no added artificial colours or flavourings.

Pack size: 0.4kg

Ingredients

