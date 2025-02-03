Coya Freeze-Dried Raw Adult Dog Food 150g - Beef

Coya Adult Dog Food is the perfect way to provide your dog with optimal nutrition. Rich in complete and balanced protein, this freeze-dried food is minimally processed and fortified with nutritious fruits and vegetables for a healthy diet. With Coya, you can give your pet all the benefits it needs.Perfect for every day feeding or use as treats for your dog. COYA offers an 80/20 Meat/Fruit and Vegetable recipe with no additives, preservatives or fillers and, importantly, no cooking. Complete and balanced freeze-dried raw food with organic fruit and vegetablesRemoves the need for freezer space, defrosting or preparation;No additives, preservatives or fillers;No cooking required;All the benefits of raw food but in a lighter, long lasting format.

Pack size: 0.15kg

Ingredients

Beef: 80% (Including Freshly Prepared Beef 24%, Beef Meal 23%, Freeze-Dried Beef Bites 5%, Beef Fat 5.5%, Beef Gravy 2.5%), Sweet Potato: 6%, Carrot: 4.5%, Pea: 3%, Apple: 2%, Strawberry: 2%, Vitamins and Minerals: Essential for balanced nutrition, Omega-3 and Omega-6 Fatty Acids: For healthy skin and coat

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)