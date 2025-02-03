Marketplace.
Bonio Chicken Flavoured Adult Cereals Dog Treats Biscuits Supplies Food - 1.2kg

Bonio Chicken Flavoured Adult Cereals Dog Treats Biscuits Supplies Food - 1.2kg
Another mouth-watering variation on bonio original, this time with the delicious flavour of chicken! Ingredients Cereals, Oils and fats, Meat and animal derivatives (4% chicken), Minerals, Various sugars.
Pack size: 1.2kg

Ingredients

Cereals (including Wholegrain 14%), Oils and Fats, Meat and Animal Derivatives (2.0% Chicken), Minerals

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
