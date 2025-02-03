Heavy Duty Anti-Vibration Noise Reducing Rubber Pads 10cm x 10cm Black | One Size

Heavy Duty Anti-Slip Pads for Washing Machines, Treadmills, Gyms and General Machinery

Protect your floors and reduce noise and vibration with this heavy-duty anti-slip pad, suitable for use with washing machines and general machinery. With a thickness of 15 millimetres and dimensions of 10 x 10 x 1.5 centimetres, this square-shaped mat is designed to handle heavy loads while reducing noise and vibration.

Features:

Anti-Vibration / Soundproof: These protective pads can handle heavy machinery and reduce noise and vibration, providing protection for both your equipment and floor at the same time.

Durable: This mat/pad is strong and durable, with a unique punching design that can effectively increase friction and reduce vibration.

Protect Floor: The anti-slip pad is designed to protect your floors from damage and scratches caused by heavy machinery and equipment.

Multi-Purpose: Use it for washing machines, general machinery, or in a commercial environment to reduce noise and vibration.

Size: 10cm x 10cm

Thickness: 15mm

Invest in this versatile and durable pad to protect your floors and reduce noise and vibration in your home or commercial environment. You won't regret it!